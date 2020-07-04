Wellington street sealed off after police incident

As many as six police vehicles descended on the Charlton Street and Midland Mews area of Wellington this morning.

Two ambulances and a car were also at the scene at around 10am.

The medics have since left but the area remains cordoned off as police officers examine the scene.

Blue police tape and two police vans have been blocking either end of the street, which comprises modern terraced homes on the site of the old Wellington bus station.

Residents watching from outside their homes said they did not know the reason for the police operation but that it had begun in the early hours.

Officers at the scene would not comment as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

West Mercia Police is yet to confirm any details about the nature of the incident.