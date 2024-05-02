Shropshire sculpture against violence makes a bee-line for new town

Made of thousands of weapons, the Anti-Violence Bee, which was created at Oswestry's British Ironwork Centre, will be on show in Crewe to mark a national week of action to tackle knife crime.

The town hosted the Knife Angel, which was also created at the Oswestry centre, last year.

The bee, which is six metres long, is made up of weapons which were voluntarily handed over to the police.

Originally commissioned by Greater Manchester Police, and brought to the town by Crewe Town Council and supported by the Local Policing Unit (LPU), the Anti-Violence Bee is said to represent Cheshire Constabulary's continued zero-tolerance stance against violence and aggression of any kind.

Cheshire Police said that it is hoped that the presence of the monument, and its accompanying programme, will inspire social change in both Crewe and across our wider Cheshire community.

During the Bee's residency in Crewe, the force will also be taking part in the first of two national weeks of action this year known as 'Operation Sceptre'.

The operation, which will run from Monday, May 13, to Sunday, May 19, will see the force join a national effort to reduce knife crime and its impact in our communities.

A knife amnesty bin will be located on Memorial Square on Sunday, May 19, for members of the public to surrender any bladed articles.

Several knife arches are also planned to be deployed at schools across the town.

Inspector Cliff Goodwin, of Crewe Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Having the Anti-violence Bee here in Crewe is a real honour. Its presence not only represents our continued zero-tolerance towards violence and threatening behaviour of any kind in Crewe, but it also highlights the outstanding efforts from our neighbourhood teams in deterring violent incidents across our town and keeping residents safe.

"Our officers work daily to tackle violent behaviour, and during the Bee's stay here in Crewe, we will be stepping up our presence across the town to reassure residents that we are taking a proactive approach to tackling violence in Crewe.

“We are working with local councils, charities and schools to engage and educate our young people with a vast number of programmes, activities and initiatives for all ages planned.

"During the Bee’s stay, residents can expect to see the deployment of knife arches funded by our Safer Streets partnership, community knife sweeps across different areas of Crewe, the regular deployment of drug detection dogs, engagement in the community, amnesty bins and regular patrols around hotspot areas."

PSCO Lizzie Jolley, of Crewe Neighbourhood Policing Team, added: "It is so important that the Anti-Violence Bee is featured in Crewe, as it brings to the surface a topic which affects many of our residents in the town and its surrounding areas.

"Our programme of community events are vital opportunities to bring people together to show that kindness and community will always conquer violence."