Did falling out at caravan park lead to tragedy that ended in two deaths?

Kevin Davies, 67, who was the secretary of Knowle Sands Caravan Park near Bridgnorth was found in the grounds with fatal injuries on May 21.

A short time after Mr Davies was discovered by neighbours, Kelvin Hanks, 73, was found hanged.

It is believed there had been a falling out between parties relating to the management of the shared ownership caravan park and the non-payment of site fees.

Friends and family of Mr Davies now claim the issue was the catalyst for the unfolding tragedy. It is believed Mr Davies died from injuries suffered during an altercation.

A resident, who did not want to be named, explained: “There’s been a long-running dispute over non-payment of site fees.

“It’s been a terrible shock. On the Thursday Kevin took his dog for a walk as usual into the field at the bottom of the site, about 20 minutes later his dog returned home without him.”

Kevin Davies, inset, died after being stabbed at Knowle Sands Caravan Park, in Bridgnorth

Mr Davies was found lying in undergrowth in the field and died despite attempts by emergency services at the scene to save him.

The resident said: “The whole team from the ambulance, police were first class with a very high standard of professionalism, caring and supporting towards all that were involved in this tragic and brutal murder of a man who just lived for his family, who enjoyed his life, was a very laid back, inoffensive person, but had it all taken away.

“A good life has been taken away from his family and from his friends.”

Paying tribute, Mr Davies’ devastated wife Margaret said: “Words cannot express the sadness and pain we are going through as a family, Kevin being so tragically and so suddenly taken. It is unbelievable.

“No one can ever replace him as a husband, father, grandad and great grandad.

“Kevin was a quiet family man who lived for his family, enjoyed his times with his grandchildren and great grandchildren watching them all grow up and taking interest into their lives.

“He also loved visiting Cornwall in his touring caravan where his daughter lived and spending time with his family down there. He enjoyed fishing and attending antique fairs.

“And he loved to take a look around the odd car boot sale where he would always be accompanied by his faithful friend Hattie who was always by his side. Our lives will never ever be the same again.”

Police at the scene

Mr Davies had a son and a daughter from a previous relationship along with another a son and two step-daughters.

Originally from Wolverhampton, he was a lock factory supervisor in his earlier working life, but then in later years enjoyed buying and selling antiques.

The couple and his devoted black and white springer spaniel Hattie visited antique fairs in their touring caravan.

Mr and Mrs Davies moved to Knowle Sands about 20 years ago, and had been married for 25 years.

Mrs Davies said: “Kevin was a very laid back kind of person with a very dry sense of humour.

West Mercia Police detectives sealed off the caravan site following the death.

They have confirmed Mr Davies’ death is linked to that of Kelvin Hanks, who is believed to have killed himself. Mr Hanks’ body was found on a track off the B4555. He had earlier been seen leaving the caravan park in a car.

Inquests will be held at a later date.