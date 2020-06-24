Advertising
Warning after rogue traders sell damaged TVs in Shropshire
"Lots" of people have lost cash to rogue traders who have been selling damaged TV sets from the back of a van.
Police have issued a warning to members of the public throughout Shropshire to be aware of people selling suspect goods after several people were taken in by the scammers.
Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Please be aware of men travelling around Shropshire selling cheap televisions out the back of a van. The TVs are cheap for a reason....they are all damaged goods and lots of people have lost their money."
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.