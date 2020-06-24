Menu

Warning after rogue traders sell damaged TVs in Shropshire

By Nick Humphreys | Oswestry | Crime | Published:

"Lots" of people have lost cash to rogue traders who have been selling damaged TV sets from the back of a van.

Police have issued a warning to members of the public throughout Shropshire to be aware of people selling suspect goods after several people were taken in by the scammers.

Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Please be aware of men travelling around Shropshire selling cheap televisions out the back of a van. The TVs are cheap for a reason....they are all damaged goods and lots of people have lost their money."

