Man remanded on attempted murder charge

By Dominic Robertson | South Shropshire | Crime | Published:

A man been remanded in custody after being charged with attempted murder.

West Mercia Police said Martin Young would appear at Worcester Crown Court at a later date

Martin Young, 57, from Kington, was charged in relation to an incident in the town on Tuesday, where a man was seriously injured.

Young, who has been remanded to appear at Worcester Crown Court at a later date, was also charged with wounding with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police had launched an appeal for witnesses in relation to the incident earlier this week.

