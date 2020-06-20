Advertising
Man remanded on attempted murder charge
A man been remanded in custody after being charged with attempted murder.
Martin Young, 57, from Kington, was charged in relation to an incident in the town on Tuesday, where a man was seriously injured.
Young, who has been remanded to appear at Worcester Crown Court at a later date, was also charged with wounding with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
Police had launched an appeal for witnesses in relation to the incident earlier this week.
