Boxes of nitrous oxide containers were left off Wombridge Way some time before 8.50pm on Monday.

Telford Cops tweeted: "Does anyone know who left these behind in the lay-by, Wombridge Way. Give us a call if you know."

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101.