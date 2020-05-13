Man from Black Country arrested after drugs seized in Wales

The 34-year-old, from the Wednesbury area, was arrested after a Peugeot box van was pulled over during routine speed checks on the A55 near Bangor in north Wales shortly after 9am on Tuesday morning.

He gave a positive roadside drugs test after testing positive for both cannabis and cocaine.

The officers then found a small quantity of Class B drugs and as as a result he was arrested and taken to custody.

They seized the van and a further search uncovered a substantial quantity of what is believed to be Class A and B drugs.

The driver was then arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

He has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue jointly with West Midlands Police.

Pc Leigh McCann, of North Wales Police roads policing unit, said: “Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, we are continuing to apprehend and arrest those who come into north Wales with the intention of transporting and supplying drugs.”