Telford boy, 16, in court again over murder of NHS worker

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified because of his age has been charged with murder, alongside fellow defendant Muhammad Jalloh, 18, of no fixed address.

Victim David Gomoh, 24, was allegedly chased and stabbed eight times after he stepped outside his house in Newham, east London.

The marketing graduate, who worked for the NHS in supplies and procurement and whose mother is a nurse, was killed just days before he was due to attend the funeral of his father, who died after contracting Covid-19.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Gomoh died of stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

The two teenagers have also been accused of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with another alleged incident shortly before Mr Gomoh was found with knife wounds in Freemasons Road.

Today the teenagers appeared at the Old Bailey by video link. Judge Anthony Leonard QC set a plea hearing for July 22 and remanded the defendants into custody.