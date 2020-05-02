Teenager suspected of murdering young NHS worker arrested in Telford

A teenager has been arrested in Telford on suspicion of murdering a young NHS worker in London.

The man, aged 16, is suspected of killing 24-year-old David Gomoh who was stabbed to death in Newham, east London, last weekend.

Mr Gomoh was killed just days before the funeral of his father, who died of a coronavirus-related illness.

The 16-year-old suspect was detained at a residential address in Telford on Saturday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.

A second murder suspect, aged 19, was arrested in Stratford, east London, on Friday. Both remained in custody on Saturday afternoon.

The attack took place in Freemasons Road, Newham, near Mr Gomoh’s home at around 10.25pm on Sunday April 26.

The Metropolitan Police say Mr Gomoh was on the phone to a female friend when he was attacked and had not been involved in any argument.

He was approached by a group of men wearing masks and was stabbed multiple times in a "ferocious assault" which is believed to have been totally unprovoked.

A post mortem examination gave the cause of death as stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Police believe the knifemen left the scene in a stolen silver Dodge Caliber which was found dumped half a mile away and are appealing for anyone who saw the car before or after the attack to come forward.

This stolen Silver Dodge Caliber was found abandoned half a mile away from the stabbing

The Southbank University marketing graduate was a health service key worker, helping to keep NHS staff supplied with equipment.

His mother is a nurse.

Detective Inspector Tony Kirk said: “David’s family are going through unimaginable torment.

“Within days his mother has seen the death of her husband and son, his sister has lost her father and brother.

“Both are heartbroken.”

Crediting Mr Gomoh’s hard work at university and in the NHS, Mr Kirk added: “At this time we believe the only thing David did to be murdered was walk down the street.

“David and his mother, who have done so much to help the community, now need the public to come forward and tell us what they know.

"If you have any information, please think of this young man and the suffering of his family and call us.

"If you don’t want to give your name, call Crimestoppers, but do make that call. David’s family deserve both answers and justice.”