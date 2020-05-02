403 fines handed out to those refusing to stay at home across Powys and West Mercia

Most of the fines were as a result of residents not complying with instructions while out in public spaces without a good excuse and for ignoring police advice.

Latest figures from the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) showed that 87 fixed penalty notices were issued by West Mercia Police, which covers Shropshire, between March 27 and April 27.

Of those, 35 were issued up to April 13, with a further 52 handed out in the two weeks leading to April 27.

West Mercia’s Chief Constable Anthony Bangham said: “Throughout these six weeks our approach has remained consistent – to engage with people first and foremost and then to use our enforcement powers as a last resort.”

Meanwhile Dyfed-Powys Police has released figures showing it recorded 368 fixed penalty notices between March 27 and April 14 – much higher than the NPCC’s count which showed 64 for the force which covers a large portion of Wales.

The force also said it experienced a 35 per cent reduction in reported crime compared to the same period last year.

Police forces have been given powers to hand out a £60 penalty, reduced to £30 if paid within two weeks, for breaches of the lockdown rules.

Powys’ Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said the figures show the exceptional work of officers in responding to the coronavirus crisis.

“I have been impressed with the level of activity across the force area during this critical time and I would like to publicly thank officers, staff and volunteers working hard to safeguard our communities,” he said.

“I am also proud of the majority of the public who have responded positively to the guidelines and have shown resolve and patients during this difficult time.

“In terms of the workforce abstraction rate and overall change to crime related demand, it is very pleasing and reassuring to see that we compare well to the national averages."

National Police Chiefs' Council chairman Martin Hewitt said: “As the latest provisional figures on the number of fines issued show, the vast majority of people continue to do the right thing, staying at home in order to protect the NHS and help save lives.

“The figures also show our use of the enforcement powers remains proportionate with just 0.02 per cent of the population in England being issued with a fine

“I want to thank people for continuing to follow the regulations – I recognise it’s not easy and that this is a challenging time for us all.”

“Our approach of – engage, explain and encourage, and only as a last resort, enforce –will continue. It is working.

“I urge the public to keep going, keep following the advice given to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.”