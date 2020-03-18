Poaching inquiry after drink-drive suspect arrested near Bridgnorth

West Mercia Police stopped a car in Alveley, near Bridgnorth on Friday, March 13, before arresting the man driving the vehicle and seizing the car.

Shropshire rural and business officer Graham Donaldson said: "The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.

"The driver is also being investigated on suspicion of poaching offences as there were several dead pheasants in the rear of the vehicle.

"The vehicle was also seized as it was suspected of being used in the commission of wildlife crime."

Anybody who has information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 866s 130320.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org