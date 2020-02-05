Four vehicles and a house damaged in Newport and Wellington arson attacks

Firefighters rushed to Victoria Park in Newport at about 1.35am today after a car was set alight on the owner's driveway.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one appliance from Newport and a fire investigations officer to the blaze, which had spread to two other nearby vehicles.

The crew used two sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire by about 2.15am.

This followed a separate arson attack just hours before near Wellington.

Two fire engines and an operations officer were sent from the town's station to tackle a property fire in Arleston at about 9.10pm yesterday.

Crews battled the blaze at an address in John Broad Avenue which started when a car was set alight.

The fire spread to the porch of a nearby property and emergency workers were forced to use breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to put it out within 45 minutes.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed its investigations concluded both incidents were started deliberately.

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org