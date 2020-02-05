Advertising
Four vehicles and a house damaged in Newport and Wellington arson attacks
Four vehicles and a house were damaged in two separate arson attacks in the Telford area overnight.
Firefighters rushed to Victoria Park in Newport at about 1.35am today after a car was set alight on the owner's driveway.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one appliance from Newport and a fire investigations officer to the blaze, which had spread to two other nearby vehicles.
The crew used two sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire by about 2.15am.
This followed a separate arson attack just hours before near Wellington.
Two fire engines and an operations officer were sent from the town's station to tackle a property fire in Arleston at about 9.10pm yesterday.
Crews battled the blaze at an address in John Broad Avenue which started when a car was set alight.
The fire spread to the porch of a nearby property and emergency workers were forced to use breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to put it out within 45 minutes.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed its investigations concluded both incidents were started deliberately.
Advertising
Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.