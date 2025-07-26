Man due in court charged with murder after teenage boy dies in crash

A 59-year-old man is due in court charged with the murder of a teenage boy who died in a crash.

Devon Simmonds-Caines, 15, died in the collision between a car and an electric bike in Middleton, Greater Manchester, just before midday on July 22.

Terrence King, of Middleton, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Monday.

The force said another 15-year-old boy who had been arrested on suspicion of theft in relation to the same incident was bailed pending further inquiries.

In a statement, Devon’s family said that he was an “outgoing, bubbly person” who “only wanted the best for everyone around him”.

They added: “This has shocked the whole family. It was a tragic incident that should never have happened that we don’t want to tarnish Devon’s legacy.”

Chief Inspector Jennifer Partington, from Greater Manchester Police’s Rochdale district, said online footage claimed to show events before the incident is not currently linked to the investigation.

She urged the public not to share it or speculate.