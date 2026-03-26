Two men arrested over Golders Green arson attack released on bail, police say

Two men who were arrested in connection with the arson attack on Jewish community ambulances in Golders Green have been released on bail, police said.

The men – aged 47 and 45 and of British nationality – were detained on Wednesday on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

They have been bailed until April while the investigation continues, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said searches had been carried out at addresses in the Kilburn and Kings Cross areas of London, where the men had been arrested.

Further searches have also taken place at two other addresses in north-west London, the Met added.

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, which is leading the investigation, said: “Although the two men have been released from police custody, there are strict bail conditions in place while we continue to investigate their suspected involvement in this incident.

“I can reassure the public that we will be closely monitoring these while we carry out further inquiries.

“We continue to work to try and identify all of those involved in this appalling attack and the investigation team is working around the clock to do this.

“I’d like to thank the public and particularly the local Jewish community in the area for their continued support and reiterate our appeal to anyone who might have information that could assist with the investigation to get in touch with us.”