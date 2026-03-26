‘Far-fetched’ to suggest McSweeney phone theft linked to Mandelson files – PM

Sir Keir Starmer has said it is “a little bit far-fetched” to suggest the theft of his former chief of staff Morgan McSweeney’s phone was in any way linked to the release of files on Lord Peter Mandelson.

There are concerns exchanges relating to Lord Mandelson’s appointment as British ambassador to the US could be lost as a result of the snatching of the mobile phone in London in October 2025.

Speaking to broadcasters in Helsinki, the Prime Minister insisted the phone had been stolen and brushed off suggestions the claim was an attempt to obfuscate.

He said: “The phone was stolen. It was reported to the police. There’s a transcript of the call in which Morgan McSweeney gives his name, his date of birth, the details of the phone, and the police confirm that it was reported.

“Unfortunately, there are thefts like this. It was stolen. It was reported at the time, the police have acknowledged and confirmed that. That is what happened.”

He added: “The idea that somehow everybody could have seen that sometime in the future there’d be a request over the phone is, to my mind, a little bit far-fetched.”