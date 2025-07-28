'More than half of crime in West Mercia region is fraud' - £20,000 fund launched to tackle rise in scams

The West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said fraud and online scams amount to more than half of all crime in the police force's region - Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

He stated that recent reports have shown a rise in scams, including courier fraud, romance fraud, and the use of AI-enabled techniques to deceive victims.

In a bid to clamp down on the rise of fraud and online scams, that he said often target the "most vulnerable" in society, Mr Campion has launched a £20,000 grant scheme that will operate across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

The new Scam Awareness & Victim Support Flow Through Grant scheme, that will delivered in partnership with Shropshire Community Foundation, offers grants of between £500 and £2,000 to local voluntary and community groups.