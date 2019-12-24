Domestic abuse victims urged to come forward this Christmas

West Mercia Police said alcohol consumption over Christmas could lead to an increase in violent offences, and that additional officers would be on patrol over the coming weeks.

It comes after police in Telford have made a number of arrests in relation to domestic violence over the last few days.

Chief Superintendent Tom Harding, head of local policing, said the force's priority was helping to support victims.

“Christmas is a happy time for most people, however, as people drink more alcohol this often leads to a rise in violent offences, both on the streets and in homes," he said.

"Officers will be on patrol throughout the festive season with additional officers on patrol at our busiest times. Tackling domestic abuse is one of our priorities and I would encourage anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse, or if you’re worried about a friend or loved one, to get in contact with us.

“We understand the complexities of domestic abuse cases, our priority is always supporting victims and we have specially trained officers to investigate domestic abuse.”

Police in Telford tweeted about two domestic violence arrests in the town on December 18. and then a further arrest was made on December 19.

Domestic abuse can encompass a variety of different patterns of controlling, coercive or threatening behaviour, including physical, emotional, psychological, sexual and financial abuse.

Advertising

Abuse can affect anyone regardless of ethnicity, age, gender, sexuality or social background.

Where to get help:

Those suffering from domestic abuse should call 999 if there is an ongoing or life threatening emergency.

In non-emergency cases, victims can call police on 101 for more help.

Alternatively there are national helplines including the Women’s Aid Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and the Men's Advice Line on 0808 801 0327.

West Mercia Police launched its Christmas Presence scheme earlier this month.

Officers will be using social media, as well as running events across Worcestershire, Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin to spread the safety message and offer advice.