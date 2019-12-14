Police commissioner in Q&A sessions

John Campion, West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, will be holding the events in Craven Arms and Clun.

He said they are designed to engage with more rural communities, and that he will answer questions relating to local policing on a one-to-one basis.

The Craven Arms event takes place between 4pm and 6pm on January 6, at the Community Centre, and the Clun event will be held at the Memorial Hall between 7pm and 9pm on January 6.

Mr Campion said: “A crucial part of my role is engaging with communities, not only to understand their issues, but also to reassure them that their police service is working efficiently and effectively to deliver the service and resources they deserve.

“These question & answer events provide a valuable opportunity for me to engage with local residents and listen first hand to their concerns and work to address them. I would encourage you to drop into your local surgery or if you are unable to make it or prefer to submit questions in advance email to opcc@westmercia.pnn.police.uk.”