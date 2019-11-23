Telford driver in police pursuit was Tasered by officers

Luke Davies, aged 27, had been on his way to the shop for his diabetic girlfriend when the chase began, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told.

The court was shown video footage of police pursuing Davies at high speeds through Donnington on August 27.

Geoffrey Dann, prosecuting, said: “He offered to get his girlfriend something from the shop for her diabetes.

"She thought he was going to walk to the local garage but he took her car and didn’t have permission.

"Two officers on duty become aware of the car as they were driving along and they followed it. The car then did not stop when they illuminated their lights.

“After a pursuit, the vehicle came to a halt and the defendant ran off and police had to use a Taser.”

Ranjit Sandhu, defending, said Davies has no previous convictions and has never been arrested before this incident.

“He has taken full responsibility for his actions and accepts his driving was dangerous,” he said.

“Thankfully no one was injured as a result of his actions. He believed it was necessary to get Lucozade from Asda for his partner. He failed to stop for police because he knew he should not have been in that car.”

Davies, of Highlander Drive, Donnington, was given a 10 month sentence, suspended for 18 months, for aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving and driving without a licence.

Davies was also disqualified from driving for 18 months and must adhere to a curfew for 10 weeks between 7pm and 6am.