Dalian Atkinson: Identity of police officers charged over ex-footballer's death revealed

West Mercia Police Constable Benjamin Monk was charged with the former Aston Villa striker's murder last week, while his colleague Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Both officers appeared in court last week without being asked to give their personal details, and were granted an interim Contempt of Court Act order banning publication of their names after it was argued there were risks to their safety.

The scene in Trench, Telford, where Dalian Atkinson died

Judge Simon Drew QC varied that order at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday to allow the officers to be named, after hearing legal submissions from media organisations opposing the anonymity orders.

Counsel acting for six media organisations argued that the anonymity orders were an "unjustified" and serious interference with common law open justice principles.

Mr Atkinson, 48, who also played for Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday, died after police used a Taser near his father's house during an incident in the Trench area of Telford in August 2016.

The scene in Trench, Telford. Photo: Joe Giddens.

Dalian Atkinson with then-Villa manager Ron Atkinson after winning the Coca-Cola cup in 1994

He went into cardiac arrest in an ambulance on his way to hospital and medics were unable to save him.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced last week that Pc Monk had been charged with murder and with unlawful act manslaughter as an alternative offence which, the CPS said, "is a lesser offence that a jury may consider if it first finds that the more serious charge has not been proved".

Pc Bettley-Smith has indicated that she will plead not guilty to the charge of assault.

The 29-year-old officer and her 41-year-old colleague are both from Shropshire, but a court order currently prevents the media from reporting their home addresses.

Tributes to Dalian Atkinson at Villa Park after his death

Speaking last week on behalf of the family of Mr Atkinson, solicitor Kate Maynard, of Hickman and Rose, said: "Dalian's family welcomes the decision to put the conduct of police officers before a jury but regrets that already more than three years have passed since Dalian died."

The decision to charge both officers comes after the case was referred to the CPS to consider potential charges by the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A plea and trial preparation hearing in the case has been scheduled for December 9.