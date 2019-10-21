New CCTV for Welsh towns

Police and crime commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn has hosted events to mark the official launch of the new CCTV infrastructure in 17 towns throughout Powys Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.

State-of the art HD cameras with 25x optical zoom and 360 degrees turning capability have been installed.

Mr Llywelyn invited AMs, MPs, councillors and other community representatives to police headquarters to see how the total of 123 cameras were being “proactively monitored” from a monitoring suite.

Camera locations were identified by listening to community concerns.