Man found locked in car boot after police chase in Telford

Police pulled over the silver BMW 3 Series in Woodside on Friday night after a short pursuit.

Two people were detained but not arrested, three got away and another was found locked in the boot. The man willingly entered the boot, but was not happy after one of the group ran off with the keys.

OPU Shropshire tweeted: "It's been a strange old shift. A short pursuit ended with five occupants on foot (two detained). The 6th occupant, who was locked in the boot, has a sense of humour failure when he realised one of the runners had taken the keys with him."