Police appeal after spate of break-ins around Market Drayton area

Overnight between 9pm on Wednesday, September 18 and 8am on Thursday, September 19, a farm shed at Peplow Airfield near Eaton on Tern was raided and a blue Yamaha Grizzly quad bike and various tools were taken.

To report information to police, call 101 and cite incident number 0117s of September 19.

A white and blue Yamaha motocross motor cycle was taken from a locked shed at Wood Lane, Wollerton, the same night. Call 101 citing 0444s of September 19.

An attempt was made to break into a business unit in Royal Oak Court, Frogmore Road, Market Drayton, on the night of Friday, September 20. Cite incident number 0183s of September 21.

On Monday, September 16, a male was spotted attacking a business unit in Rosehill Road, Stoke Heath, with a crowbar. He did not gain entry to the premises.

Those with any information should call police on 101 and cite incident number 0245s of September 23.