Warning after spate of tool thefts from vans
Tradespeople are being urged to remove tools from their work vehicles following a spate of thefts in and around Shrewsbury.
There have been a number of incidents where thieves have stolen tools from vans in areas including Shrewsbury, Bayston Hill, Minsterley, Pontesbury, Harmer Hill, Shawbury and Nesscliffe.
Anyone with information should contact the police on 101.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org
