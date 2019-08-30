'I've had one pint': WATCH moment Dean Saunders pulled over by police before refusing breath test

The clip has been released by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) after the 55-year-old father-of-three was sentenced to 10 weeks in jail for failing to provide a breath sample.

The footage shows Saunders, who managed Wolves in 2013, being ordered to get out of the vehicle by an officer who tells him his driving was "atrocious".

WATCH the video here:

Bodycam footage shows Dean Saunders arrest

"Get the keys out, turn the engine off now. Your driving is atrocious – have you had any alcohol?" the officer asks in footage filmed shortly before 1am.

Saunders raises one finger before telling the police officer: "I've had one pint."

The former Aston Villa, Liverpool and Wales striker is then escorted from his Audi A8 to the back seat of a patrol car before being taken to a police station, with the officer commenting: "You can't even stand up".

The moment police opened the door to see Saunders behind the wheel. Footage: CPS

Further bodycam footage filmed 50 minutes later then shows officers repeatedly explaining to Saunders that he will be charged with failing to provide a specimen if he refuses to give a breath test.

"I haven't consistently refused to do anything," Saunders claims before being told it's already been explained to him in person and in writing that he cannot delay the procedure.

Saunders then asks: "If I wait for the solicitor, what'll happen?"

Saunders was pulled over in Boughton. Footage: CPS

An officer explains that he will be charged if the sample is not provided before Saunders finally asks "If I don't do it now, am I gonna get in more shit?"

Saunders later told Chester Magistrates' Court he had been out at Chester Races and had drunk three pints over the day before getting in his Audi A8 and deciding to drive.

He was seen by a police patrol weaving across the road, swerving to avoid other vehicles and almost causing an accident.

The TalkSPORT pundit was jailed for 10 weeks after failing to provide a breath specimen – but has now been released awaiting appeal.

Officers explain to Saunders that he will be charged with failing to provide a specimen. Footage: CPS

He pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing but on Wednesday he admitted a charge of failing to comply with a roadside breath test and failing to provide a breath sample for analysis in Boughton, Chester, on May 10 this year.

Passing sentence, District Judge Nicholas Sanders told Saunders he was "arrogant" for his "obstructive and evasive" behaviour with police.

Mr Saunders was also banned from driving for 30 months and ordered to pay court costs of £620.

Judge Steven Everett granted Saunders bail until his appeal against the jail sentence is heard on October 4.

The CPS confirmed Saunders had been granted unconditional bail at Chester Crown Court and had been released from prison.

The appeal will be heard at Chester Crown Court on October 4.

He had served one day at HMP Altcourse.