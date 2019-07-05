Police appeal to find pervert seen committing sex act in Telford Town Park

The man was reported to police on Thursday and officers said it happened sometime between 1.45pm and 2.30pm at the town park.

He is described as white, over 6ft in height, medium to stocky build with short brown hair and a brown beard with sideburns. He also had lots of tattoos on his left arm.

He was wearing a burgundy tank top, jean shorts rolled up at the knee, black and white trainers, and a white and blue drawstring bag.

Police said the offender left the scene on a blue mountain bike.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 with the reference number 467-S-040719.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org