Burglars remove upstairs window to get into Bridgnorth house

The thieves broke into the home at Birchlands between 1pm and 8.45pm on Sunday.

Entry was gained by removing an upstairs window. They searched the upstairs rooms but were disturbed by residents and ran away. Nothing was taken.

Safer neighbourhood team officers will be visiting the area to conduct house to house enquiries and a Smartwater property marking kit will be offered to the the victims.

Anybody who saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to call police on 101 citing incident number 0634S 030219.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org