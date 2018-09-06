Landlord sent threatening texts to Telford tenants

Delbag Singh Fagura, 49, pleaded guilty to two counts of harassing Nicholas and Emma Stokes between August 10 and September 3, 2015.

Ms Seamran Sidhu, defending said Fagura was pleading guilty on the basis that the text messages amounted to a discussion between him and the tenants.

“He accepts that he should not have sent them,” Ms Sidhu told Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday.

The court also heard that Fagura claimed he was owed three months rent arrears relating to the property, in Dudmaston, Hollinswood, between August and October, 2015.

But Mr Jamie Sawyer, prosecuting, replied that he did “not completely accept” that basis, as the defendant was simply accepting the prosecution's case.

Fagura had initially denied the offences, but changed his plea to guilty ahead of the start of a trial.

Judge Anthony Lowe told Fagura that all options would be considered when he is sentenced next month. And that he should make in-depth details of his finances available to the court.

He adjourned the case until October 12 for reports. Fagura, of Clifton Road, Tettenhall, Wolverhampton, was granted bail.