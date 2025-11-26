While the run-up to the budget has been packed with 'will-she won't--she discussion', and a host of leaked proposals that might or might not come to pass, the actual announcement was met with apathy from residents on the streets of Shifnal.

The overall feeling was one of doom and gloom at the state of the country and the economy, with most people having paid little or no attention to the chancellor's announcements.

Amid a general level of disinterest there were was a mixed reception for measures to support pensioners.

Retired husband and wife, Marguerita and Andrew Noake, who have lived in the town for more than 40 years, said they had not been anticipating anything positive.

Mr Noake said: "I don't think we were expecting anything to benefit us."