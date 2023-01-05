'Unlike anything we’ve seen': Citizens Advice say unprecedented numbers seeking support

CAB Shropshire has reported providing unprecedented levels of fuel and food support in December

Citizens Advice Shropshire has reported unprecedented levels of support given to residents throughout December, and has said the current crisis is unlike anything they have seen before.

The organisation has spoken of a man in his 70s forced to take a loan to afford heating oil and a family left without electricity following delays to government support vouchers.

With the first two weeks of December being the coldest start to winter for over a decade, many were forced to turn up their thermostats for the first time since prices were hiked.

One resident reported a £475 energy bill for December, despite being in credit following the doubling of their direct debit.

Sophie Moore, 30, from Wellington, said: "We used to pay £90 a month, but when prices went up we manually doubled our payment hoping that would cover it. If we hadn't we would have owed hundreds of pounds.

"Now we have to pluck this out of nowhere. We've got three children in the house, it's just not feasible to have the heating off."

Aleksandra Zydek, research and campaign officer for CAB Shropshire said: "The scale of this crisis is unlike anything we’ve seen even during the pandemic.

"Strikingly we’re helping more people with crisis support like food bank referrals and access to grants because they simply can’t pay the bills or put food on the table.

"In December compared to the previous month we supported nearly 50 per cent more people with fuel vouchers. We have also seen a 25 per cent increase in people who needed charitable support and food banks."

According to the most recent data from the Office of National Statistics, the rising costs of everyday foods was leaving around half of all adults in Great Britain buying less when food shopping.

The price of the lowest-cost household essentials like pasta, tea and bread have all gone up significantly in the past year.

The rising costs are leaving the most vulnerable the worst off, with the ONS reporting that 61 per cent of those in the most deprived areas were buying less food in November compared with last year, as opposed to 44 per cent in the least deprived areas.

CAB Shropshire is encouraging struggling residents to seek support if they need it.

Aleksandra added: "You should never feel ashamed about reaching out for support when you’re struggling.

"Don't be afraid to reach out for help if you're getting into debt or your mental health is suffering."