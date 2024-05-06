I have found out how to have fun on a budget – here are my ideas

Butlin’s

We’ve recently returned from a Monday - Friday Butlin’s break, we visited the Minehead location and had a fantastic time. I can’t recommend Butlin’s as a brilliant family holiday enough, and the best part is, you can make this holiday suit your budget. There’s a wide range or accommodation to choose from, starting with rooms from only £49 for a family of four for 4 nights! That’s just over £3pp per night. Apartments start from just £93, meaning you’d have a kitchen included to self cater, this works out at just under £6pp per night. The price of the accommodation also includes unlimited swimming, unlimited shows and unlimited fair ground rides. The fair grounds consist of a range of rides to suit all ages and the swimming pool has slides to suit babies up to adults, so everyone can enjoy the fun!

REDCOATS New uniform...Butlin's holiday camp Redcoats, Yvonne (left) and April model Redcoats uniforms, Yvonne's uniform dates from the 1940's and April is wearing the new look uniform created by celebrity designer Jeff Banks which was unveiled today (Wednesday) at the Hippodrome in London. Photo by Neil Munns/PA.

The entertainment is fantastic, and there are a variety of shows on from morning until night, including acts like magicians, illusionists, pantomimes and even TV characters and stars, like Peppa Pig and Justin Fletcher. If you don’t fancy self catering, Butlin’s also offer a dining package, starting from around £10 per person per day which includes a buffet breakfast and buffet diner plus drinks. At the Minehead Butlin’s, there is a beautiful beach across the road. Plus, just down the road are a few shops including a Morrisons with a cafe, for another budget meal idea.

Safari park/Drayton Manor deal

The West Midlands Safari Park and Drayton Manor are currently offering a combined ticket for just £45 per person, saving over 45% (savings are based on ‘on the gate’ full prices). The safari park ticket also includes ride wristbands. Under 3s are free but if you’d like to purchase a ride wrist band for them, that’s an additional £7. This is such a fantastic offer and a great way to enjoy two major uk attractions. The tickets must be purchased by 26th May and must be used by 30th June.

West Midlands Safari Park are also currently offering a adult and pre schooler (0-4 years) ticket for just £20 on selected mid week breaks.

Alton Towers

Alton Towers Resort

Alton towers are currently offering a adult and child ticket (child aged under 5) for just £23, saving around £13, at their Splash Landings water park with water slides and fun interactive water features, this is a perfect day out. This offer is not available on weekends or in school holidays.

Riverside Hub

Riverside Hub is an indoor play centre in Northamptonshire, with a huge range of indoor fun for babies right to up teens. There’s soft play, role play areas, a carousel, baby sensory areas, light up slides and loads more. Plus a cafe to enjoy a drink and a bite to eat while the little ones play. Riverside Hub are currently offering 30% off entry price when using the code “5daysplus” when you book tickets at least 5 days ahead. This amazing offer can also be used on top of their current ‘saver’ rates, valid on selected week days.

Treetops Golf

Treetops golf is an indoor adventure golf course, with locations in Birmingham, Leicester, Manchester, Cardiff and Gateshead. We recently had a trip to the Birmingham branch and it is a fantastic venue for family fun, with interactive courses that include talking trees, flowing waterfalls and talking toucans. Treetops offer some fantastic deals throughout the week, including their early bird offer with which you get both golf courses for the price of 1, if you visit Monday-Friday between 11am-1pm and Sunday 10am-12pm. On a Thursday they also offer a “Tee for Two” deal which is £40 for 1 round, 1 pizza and 1 drink each, or £45 for 2 rounds, 1 drink and 1 pizza each. If you’re a student, on a Tuesday - Thursday from 5pm - close, they offer a deal of £12 for 1 round and 1 drink or £18 for 2 rounds and 2 drinks.

I hope you can enjoy some family fun on a budget. For daily tips and tricks follow @_moneysavingamy on Instagram.