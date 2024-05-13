How to grab a treat on a budget – Amy Grayland offers more money saving tips

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

They all provide ideas on how to enjoy an extra treat or two for you and your family at a discount.

I hope they inspire you to get out there and enjoy yourselves now that summer has hopefully arrived.

OCTOPUS 'OCTOPLUS' REWARDS

Octopus's rewards, under the “Octoplus” tab on the app, have got even better! You now choose either a free Greggs regular hot drink, or you can choose a free hot or cold drink of any size from Cafe Nero.

This includes delicious flavoured drinks such as Iced Cherry Lattes and Pistachio lattes. This freebie could save you around £228 a year (dependant on the drink you choose) so don’t miss out!

Look out for other offers on the app too, such as 25 per cent off at selected restaurants, and free National Trust passes to visit one of the many great attractions in our region.

Plus there’s often bonus pop up freebies such as a free sweet treat.

FREE BABY AND CHILD FIRST AID SESSION

Ikea in Wednesbury is hosting a free baby and child first aid session, ran by Sandwell council on Wednesday May 22. Head online to the Ikea website to book a space.

The store is also offering 'Swe-dish Fridays' on every Friday until August 30, where all your favourite dishes are just half price when you show an Ikea family member card.

This membership is free to sign up to. This means that a six piece breakfast is just £1.25, eight meatballs and mash is £2.45 and kids pasta is only 45p.

Ikea regularly puts on free events throughout the year, so it’s always worth checking the events section of the website.

PIZZA HUT DISCOUNT

Pizza Hut has a brilliant 2 for 1 until Sunday May 19. The offer is valid on mains, sides and desserts, just enter the code '2for1food' when ordering your food via your mobile. This offer is valid for dining in only and cannot be used in conjunction with other offers.

You could however, save a little bit more by paying with a cash back gift card from the 'Jam Doughnut' instant cash back app.

PIZZA EXPRESS DOUBLE DOUGH BALLS

Pizza Express is offering buy one get one free dough balls when dining in on a Monday – Thursday until May 23. This offer can’t be used alongside other offer rewards but you can still earn pizza stamps. Plus get extra cash back with an instant cash back gift card from Jam Doughnut.

ASDA BABY & TODDLER CLUB

The Asda rewards app has a new baby & toddler club that is free to sign up to and will give you 10 per cent back into your cash pot on all baby items including nappies, toiletries, food and selected clothing until June 30. Simply head over to the app and click “join” on the club. To ensure you’re getting the highest savings possible, don’t forget to utilise sites such as Top Cashback, Quidco, Jam Doughnut, Everup and Airtime Rewards for cash back at Asda too.

FREE WATERMELON COCKTAIL

The All Bar One app currently has a free watermelon picante cocktail for everyone to try, valid until May 31. This cocktail is worth a huge £12.95, so a brilliant freebie. The app is free to download and sign up to, and you’ll find the freebie in your “wallet” tab in the app.

SUBWAY

Finally, I have an important reminder to ensure you don’t miss out, Subway rewards are changing. Therefore you must use your existing reward points by 5pm on Tuesday May 14, don’t let those points expire, enjoy some free snacks or lunch!

Enjoy this week's offers.