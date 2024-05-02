'Momentous occasion' as Little Stars opens first shop in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Little Stars is opening the shop in The Collective in The Darwin Centre and it will serve as a welcoming space for families, offering a wide array of pre-loved baby, children, and maternity wear, as well as providing a space for families in need to access essential items.

With a focus on sustainability and community support, the store will sell excess stock that the charity cannot utilise for its core services, ensuring that these items find new homes while contributing to the charity's mission.

In addition to providing clothing for babies, toddlers, children, and expectant mothers, the shop will offer a unique service for families supported by Little Stars.

"This is a momentous occasion for Little Stars," said Leanne Simcoe, Founder and CEO. "From the very beginning, I envisioned a Little Stars shop and to now be opening one is very exciting.

"The shop will fulfil three goals," she added. "Firstly, it will offer a welcoming space for those who have been referred to us, giving them the opportunity to browse and choose the clothing themselves, a service we haven’t been able to provide until now.

"Secondly, it allows us to find new homes for wonderful items that wouldn't fit into our standard bundles. This gives families and pregnant women seeking good quality, affordable clothing for their children and themselves a fantastic option.

"Finally, every purchase directly supports Little Stars’ mission, creating a vital revenue stream ensuring we can continue providing essential items to families in need of our support across Shropshire for years to come."

Leanne added: " This wouldn't have been possible without the incredible support of The Darwin centre team. We are extremely grateful for their partnership and excited to embark on this new venture together!”

Kevin Lockwood, Centre Manager of The Darwin, added: “Since I met the team at Little Stars through my involvement in the Shrewsbury Business Chamber, the end goal has always been to try and help them secure a presence and shop within The Darwin.

"Leanne is a remarkable lady, who works tirelessly, and I have been very impressed by her diligence throughout this process. This new store will be an important resource for our community to find affordable and nearly new items for themselves and family, while raising funds for an incredible cause.”

The grand opening is scheduled for Saturday at 10am.