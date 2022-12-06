MP urges Shropshire customers to sign up to electricity cost cutting scheme

Engineers at an electricity sub-station. Photo: National Grid

National Grid’s Demand Flexibility Service offers individuals and businesses who are using certain energy providers the chance to earn money by simply reducing non-essential energy use for up to a couple of hours a day.

The energy suppliers involved should be contacting customers who are able to take part in the scheme who will then be paid if they reduce energy use at peak times.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said: “As we all face the challenge of higher energy bills fuelled by Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, it is welcome news that the National Grid have now launched the Demand Flexibility Service that will reduce our national energy consumption and save households money.

“If you do not currently have a smart meter, which is required for you to take part in the money-saving scheme, you can get in touch with your energy provider to find out if you are eligible”.

The Demand Flexibility Service, was approved by energy market regulator Ofgem at the beginning of November,

According to the Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE), the introduction of the Demand Flexibility Service supporters say will serve as an incredibly useful tool to help electricity bill payers navigate the challenging winter months.

The Demand Flexibility Service has been developed to allow energy suppliers to access additional flexibility when the national demand is at its highest – during peak winter days. This new innovative service will allow consumers, as well as some industrial and commercial users (through suppliers/aggregators), to be incentivised for voluntarily flexing the time when they use their electricity.

DFS began on November 1 and is set to run until March 2023.

And if your energy provider is not currently on the list of providers, that situation may change as the scheme is open to more to apply.