Berrys expands engineering team
A property and planning consultancy has strengthened its engineering team with a new appointment.
Plus
By Tamlyn Jones
Published
Luke Rodgers has joined Shrewsbury-based Berrys as a transport planner.
He brings experience of offering transport and highways planning consultancy from previous roles in Oxfordshire, working across a wide range of development sectors including residential, commercial, renewables and education.
Mr Rodgers will work closely with senior engineer Callum Bebb who leads the firm's highways service.