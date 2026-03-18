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Berrys expands engineering team

A property and planning consultancy has strengthened its engineering team with a new appointment.

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By Tamlyn Jones
Published

Luke Rodgers has joined Shrewsbury-based Berrys as a transport planner.

He brings experience of offering transport and highways planning consultancy from previous roles in Oxfordshire, working across a wide range of development sectors including residential, commercial, renewables and education.

Mr Rodgers will work closely with senior engineer Callum Bebb who leads the firm's highways service.

Transport planner Luke Rodgers with the team from Berrys in Shrewsbury
Transport planner Luke Rodgers with the team from Berrys in Shrewsbury