20 Shropshire eateries get new food hygiene ratings - including a Telford primary school's breakfast club
Fresh food hygiene ratings have been given to 20 more businesses and organisations around Shropshire in recent weeks.
New food hygiene scores are in, revealing how cafés, restaurants and other eateries across Shropshire performed during recent inspections.
The Food Standards Agency uses a 0 to 5 rating system, where 0 signals urgent improvement is needed and 5 marks top‑level hygiene.
Any business serving food, from restaurants to takeaways, is expected to display its rating clearly for customers to see.
The latest ratings for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are listed below:
Oishi on Stafford Park in Telford - rated 5 on March 5.
Londis on Mound Way in Woodside, Telford - rated 5 on March 3.
Woodside Place in Woodside, Telford - rated 5 on March 3.
Reform and Revive on Stafford Park, Telford - rated 5 on March 3.
Childrensworld Newport at Mere Park Garden Centre in Newport - rated 5 on March 3.
Golden City on Teagues Crescent in Trench, Telford - rated 5 on March 2.
The Elephant Crossing on Ironbridge High Street - rated 5 on February 26.
La Casita Bar Tapas on Ironbridge High Street - rated 5 on February 26.
Peppers on Trench Road in Telford - rated 5 on February 26.
Taste of Home on Bridge Road, Wellington - rated 5 on February 26.
Stirchley Curry Co in Stirchley, Telford - rated 5 on February 26.
Chat Cafe 'The Chattery' at Admaston House Community Centre in Telford - rated 5 on February 25.
Breakfast club at John Fletcher of Madeley Primary School in Telford - rated 5 on February 24.
Woodcote Hall Residential Home, Newport - rated 5 on February 24.
McDonalds in Telford Shopping Centre - rated 5 on February 24.
The Flying Fish in Dawley, Telford - rated 5 on February 24.
Bomere Heath Cricket Club, Shrewsbury - rated 5 on February 24.
Zizzi on Southwater Square in Telford town centre - rated 5 on February 24.
Edgmond Hall Residential Centre in Edgmond near Newport - rated 5 on February 24.
Golden House on Orleton Lane in Wellington - rated 5 on February 23.