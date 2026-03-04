'Bites and Beverages' networking event returns to Telford

Called 'Bites and Beverages', it is run by lending firm BCRS and is being held in Telford.

Dave Malpass, BCRS senior business development manager, said: "We are excited to bring our Bites and Beverages event back.

BCRS' Bites and Beverages networking event

"We encourage business professionals, new and old to attend the event which offers a relaxed space for local businesses to expand their network."

BCRS Business Loans provides funding to businesses across the West Midlands and Wales that are struggling to access finance from traditional lenders, with loans up to £250,000.

The networking event runs from 12pm to 2pm on April 2 at The Sutherland pub in Wellington Road, Muxton - visit Eventbrite to register.