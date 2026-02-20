Shrewsbury hairdresser expands venture with new duo 'head spa'

Nina Galley is currently doing fit out work on the unit on Shrewsbury Business Park which will double the size of her operation when it launches in April.

She opened her salon Hair by Nina & Co just 14 months ago after years working at home and has since added services such as beauty treatments, massages and a head spa.

The 34 year old mum of three told the Shropshire Star the latter had become so popular that she was now launching a dedicated head spa and beauty salon in the vacant unit next door to her base on the park's Hay Yard complex.

Head spas offer massage and cleansing services focussed solely on the head and scalp and are a comparatively unknown treatment yet are growing in popularity.

Nina Galley, owner of Hair by Nina & Co in Shrewsbury

The new venue will be called 'The Sanctuary Shrewsbury' and be a duo head spa so people can come in pairs for treatments, something Ms Galley says is a first for the county town.