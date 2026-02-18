MP 'delighted' as two Shropshire firms nominated for 'Rural Oscars'

Vine & Co in Church Stretton and The Tally Ho Inn pub in Craven Arms have both been nominated in the Countryside Alliance Awards.

Also known as the 'Rural Oscars', the awards celebrate the best of rural life. Nominated by the public, they recognise the best businesses and individuals who keep the countryside thriving. The Awards were devised almost twenty years ago as a way of celebration of rural communities, skills, and produce.

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson has been urging residents to nominate local businesses, organisations and individual champions when the awards opened for nominations in November.

Mr Anderson with the owners of Vine & Co at the awards last year

The MP said he is "delighted" that Vine & Co. family-owned general store in Church Stretton has again been shortlisted in the Village Shop/Post Office category. It won the award in 2025.

Meanwhile The Tally Ho Inn in Craven Arms has been nominated in the pub category. The two businesses have been shortlisted from thousands of nominations received from across the country.

Stuart Anderson said: "Nominated by the public, the Countryside Alliance Awards celebrate the very best individuals, businesses, and organisations that support our rural economy. I am exceedingly proud that two South Shropshire businesses have become regional finalists in these highly coveted awards known as the Rural Oscars.

"Vine & Co. family-owned general store in Church Stretton has again been shortlisted in the Village Shop/Post Office category, while The Tally Ho Inn in Craven Arms has been nominated in the pub category. These businesses go above and beyond in service of our local communities. I am delighted that their hard work and dedicated efforts have been recognised. I hope everyone will support them when votes open on March 2.”

Residents can support Vine & Co and The Tally Ho Inn by voting online between March 2 and April 6 at: https://www.countryside-alliance.org/awards.