'Absolutely delighted': South Shropshire shop wins big at the Rural Oscars 2025

Vine & Co in Sandford Avenue, Church Stretton, was named Midlands Village Shop Champions by the awards, often known as the ‘Rural Oscars’, last week.

The awards, which run across the whole of the country, celebrate rural businesses, communities, and individuals who make significant contributions to the countryside.

It recognises and rewards rural businesses and individuals who go above and beyond in their contributions to the community in five categories.

The South Shropshire shop was in the running with Barrowden Village Shop in Rutland, Hopes of Longdown in Herefordshire, Sulgrave Village Shop in Oxfordshire and Kington Post Office in the village shop/post office category for the Midlands.

Vine & Co in Church Stretton have scooped a major title at the Rural Oscars. Photo: Vine & Co/Google

The Countryside Alliance Awards said owners John and Marie Vine run an “amazing shop” with everything from fruit and vegetables to gardening and hardware.

The awards also recognised how the business goes above and beyond for their customers by delivering to surrounding villages, which aids people living alone or who are unable to drive into the town.

The official Countryside Alliance Awards website added: “They have a fantastic team of very helpful people – their wonderful delivery team will even carry things into the kitchen and offload them.

“They will also collect from any of the other shops, if you have ordered and paid for it, to deliver with their order to you – an inspiring example of how rural communities pull together to support one another.

“Vine & Co is a community shop invaluable to Church Stretton, and all the surrounding villages."

The team behind the Vine & Co said they were “absolutely delighted” to be recognised in this way on the business’ official social media channels.

The Facebook post said: “We've just received some VERY exciting news!

“We are absolutely delighted to be crowned Midlands Village Shop Champions for the Midlands!

“Thanks to our great team – and a MASSIVE THANKS to all of you who kindly voted for us! We appreciate it.

“We now go forward to the grand final, with the chance of adding the overall UK title to this regional one.

“We'll be at the Champions Reception at the House of Lords, which is to be held at the House of Lords in June 2025.”

Vine & Co was the only Shropshire business to win at the Countryside Alliance Awards 2025.

However, The Castle Inn in Bletchley, Market Drayton, was also recognised at the national awards earning highly commended in the pub category.