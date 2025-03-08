Delight as two South Shropshire businesses nominated for a 'Rural Oscar'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ludlow's sustainable home and lifestyle store 'All the Seasons' is contending for the 'Rural Enterprise' category in this year's Countryside Alliance Awards - better known as the 'Rural Oscars'.

The business has only been open since May 2024.

Meanwhile, 'Vine & Co' family-owned general store in Church Stretton is vying for the 'best village shop' award.

The two businesses have been shortlisted from thousands of nominations received from across the country.

As the most prestigious rural awards, the awards constitute an annual celebration of British food and farming, enterprise, and heritage. Nominations were open between Monday, September 9 and Sunday, November 17, 2024.

At the time, South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson called on residents to nominate their favourite business for a rural Oscar. The MP is now urging residents to show their support for the local businesses before the public voting closes on Sunday, April 6. The winners will then be announced later in the Spring.

Winners of the regional awards will complete against winners from across the country. A grand final is then due to be held in the House of Lords in June 2025. The awards are now in their eighteenth year. Driven by public nomination, they give residents the opportunity to say why their favourite businesses are worthy of national acclaim.

Stuart Anderson has been promoting the awards as part of his campaign to unlock rural prosperity in South Shropshire. As part of this, he wants to enable the right economic environment for every business to thrive.

He said convenience stores in South Shropshire provide jobs for 928 people, with 82 per cent of independent retailers across the West Midlands taking part in some form of community engagement.

Previous winners have said the Awards has given them a voice and platform to further success. They have also stated that the 'feel-good' factor cannot be overestimated.

Stuart Anderson MP said: "I am absolutely delighted that two local businesses in South Shropshire have been shortlisted for the Countryside Alliance Awards, known as the 'Rural Oscars'. The annual celebration of rural businesses highlights the immense contribution that they make to our communities, creating jobs and employment opportunities for local residents.

"I am exceptionally proud that these two local businesses have reached the regional finals, after thousands of businesses were nominated. It is testament to the hard work, ingenuity, and dedicated efforts that are made by both local businesses – Ludlow's 'All the Seasons' and Vine & Co from Church Stretton. I urge everyone to throw their support behind these businesses before the public voting closes on Sunday, April 6."

Countryside Alliance Awards Director Sarah Lee added: “We have been overwhelmed by nominations this year. The secret to the Rural Oscars’ popularity is that they honour the people involved in these businesses and not just their produce or services.

They exist to sing the praises of those who work hard to keep our communities and rural economy ticking, but don’t seek the spotlight. Our local produce is second to none and there are many community heroes and businesses worthy of national recognition.”

More information about the awards can be found here: www.countryside-alliance.org/campaigns/countryside-alliance-awards