'I've opened a reptile shop in my hometown in Telford - fulfilling a lifelong dream and as a result of years of passion for reptiles and exotic pets'

A new specialist reptile and pet store, Cold Blooded LTD, has officially opened its doors on Bell Street in Wellington.

The business, owned by local entrepreneur Kyle Roy, has been operating in a limited capacity in recent months but is now fully trading.

Reptiles are housed on the upper floor, while the ground floor offers a wide range of pet products for both seasoned keepers and those curious about exotic animals.

Owner Kyle Roy, Wellington Mayor Reg Snell and shop assistant, Scarlett Ward

Kyle, who grew up in Wellington, said the store opening represents the fulfilment of a lifelong ambition after developing a passion for reptiles and animals from an early age.

He said: “Cold Blooded LTD is the result of years of passion for reptiles and exotic pets. Bringing this store to Wellington means giving local animal lovers access to quality care products, healthy animals, and trusted advice — right here at home.

"I’m proud to create a space where education, ethics, and enthusiasm come together.”

Wellington Mayor, Councillor Reg Snell, visited the shop to mark the official opening and showed his support for the new venture.

A spokesperson for Love Wellington, an organisation which helps promote local businesses, said the opening "highlights the continued growth and diversity" of independent businesses in the market town.