Shropshire shopping centre customers have helped to raise more than £50,000 for more than 25 local charities

Telford Centre customers have raised £50,000 for charity



Telford Centre also gave more than £30,000 worth of free mall space to support fundraising activities at the retail hub during 2025.

Over 25 different charities and local causes have benefited including Telford and Wrekin CVS, Shropshire Prostate Cancer and T&W Adult Safeguarding.

Katie Broome, marketing manager at Telford Centre, said: "It has been fantastic to see how much has been raised by shoppers to help support some amazing charities who provide invaluable services to the community.

"The centre remains committed every year to providing as much free space as possible to help with the fantastic efforts and work carried out by the charities we have with us.

"We understand just how difficult fundraising is at the moment and how important community support is for them.

"We'll be working hard again this year to help raise further donations and would like to thank shoppers for all of their support."

Fiona Tansley, manager of the Telford Centre Pavers store (holding cheque), with from left: Steve Paul and Gary Morris from Models for Heroes and Cindy Mason-Morris and Nichola Tristol from Telford & Wrekin Council

So far this year, footwear retailer Pavers has donated £1,000 to Model for Heroes, a charity suggested by one of their customers Cindy Mason-Morris.Cindy works at Telford & Wrekin Council and nominated the charity for the work it does with veterans and ex-emergency service personnel.

The donation is part of an annual initiative at the chain whereby customers can nominate a chosen charity to be in a prize draw to receive a donation from its charitable arm Pavers Foundation.

Models for Heroes is a national charity with five local groups that meet across Telford.