Defence company outlines plans to refurbish a giant Shropshire building to manufacture gun barrells - full details here

A defence company which plans to make artillery gun barrels in Telford has lodged a planning application to refurbish a giant building.

Rheinmetall Real Estate Telford wants to install new flues and ductwork to a former GKN Sankey building at Hadley Castle Works, add new external air source heat pumps, and erect a new 2.5m perimeter fence, gates and bollards.

The company has told planners at Telford and Wrekin Council that the bigger fence would mean the loss of a tree but overall there would be a 12.75 per cent increase in biodiversity.

Rheinmetall is a defence engineering company with a long-standing presence in Telford and Wrekin.

It recently acquired the site and has told the council that the works are necessary to deliver operational standards and ensure the site can meet commercial obligations.

Aerial picture of the former GKN Sankey site in Telford. Picture: Google Maps

The two-storey building, the former GKN Sankey Building T120 at Hadley Castle Works is on Telford Business Park sits on the approximately 3.14 hectare site.

Planning agents Iceni Projects Limited have told planners that there will be no significant adverse impact on nearby properties.

“The proposals have been designed to ensure there is no significant adverse impact on neighbouring properties in terms of noise, odour, dust or light,” the agents write.

Rheinmetall plans to start producing large calibre barrel production by 2027.

The project is expected to generate more than 400 highly skilled jobs and deliver an estimated £400 million boost to the UK economy over the next decade.

Rheinmetall’s decision complements its existing joint venture with Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) located in Telford, which includes the manufacture of the Challenger 3 tank and the Boxer armoured vehicle.

A period of public consultation on the plans has begun on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal with the reference TWC/2026/0091.

Link https://secure.telford.gov.uk/planning/pa-applicationsummary.aspx?ApplicationNumber=TWC/2026/0091