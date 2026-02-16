One in three workers unsatisfied in job, research shows

A similar number say they are stressed at work, while one in five complain of high workloads and a lack of recognition for their efforts.

More than six in 10 of 2,000 workers surveyed by the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) agreed that having an opportunity to use their skills and expertise for community benefit would increase job satisfaction and engagement.

The RVS said its study suggests a growing sense of detachment among UK workers, as it launched GoVo for Business, described as an employee volunteering platform.

It supports organisations to tackle workforce issues such as employee engagement, wellbeing and productivity.

Carole Urey, chief revenue officer at the RVS, said: “Disconnected and disengaged employees can be costly for employers.

“These feelings not only reduce productivity but can impact brand reputation and retention. Volunteering through workplace programmes is a proven way to improve wellbeing, connection and productivity, whilst contributing to society.”