Local construction group pledges Lingen Davies support

Marton-based SJ Roberts Construction and Lowfield Timber Frames have confirmed that, following its fundraising efforts in 2025, they are now aiming to raise £7,500 towards the charity's campaign which is focused on growing cancer care across the region.

Across the coming year, teams from the two companies will take part in a wide range of fundraising activities including its annual 'spinathon' challenge.

Last summer, Shrewsbury-based Lingen Davies launched its £5 million Sunflower Appeal which is aiming to create a dedicated chemotherapy centre at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford by 2029.

When combined with the existing services at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, it will double capacity across the region.

Lingen Davies marketing co-ordinator Emilie Kerr with (left and right) SJ Roberts' managing director Mike Sambrook and Lowfield Timber Frames managing director Darren Jarman

SJ Roberts' managing director Mike Sambrook said: "After seeing what we were able to achieve last year, it felt only right to continue supporting Lingen Davies and to set ourselves an even bigger challenge in 2026.

"The Sunflower Appeal is an incredibly important fundraising campaign that will make a real difference to people undergoing cancer treatment across our region."Most of our team live locally and knowing that the facilities this campaign aims to fund will help patients get the care they need, when and where they need it, is a huge motivator for us."

Darren Jarman, managing director at Lowfield Timber Frames, added: "We're proud to be continuing our support for the work carried out by Lingen Davies. Taking on sporting challenges not only brings our teams together but also raises awareness of the vital work the charity does.

"We're hopeful this year's fundraising will build on last year's success so that we can play our part in helping bring the new chemotherapy centre in Telford a step closer.

"Currently 37 per cent of patients accessing care in the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre in Shrewsbury have a TF postcode.

"Providing this new centre will free up space in Shrewsbury, resulting in far reaching benefits across the region and across the border into Mid Wales."