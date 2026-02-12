Brandauer and Bruderer UK invest £700,000 in new press

Telford-based Bruderer UK has worked with component manufacturer Brandauer to install a press in the latter's factory in Birmingham which will produce millions of precision razor frames every week.

Brandauer chief executive Rowan Crozier said: "Our relationship with Bruderer goes way beyond that of a machine supplier, in essence the press specialist has become a critical partner in our pursuit of new automated process development and ultra precision parts.

"The latest press is the perfect example of how the relationship works. We won and set up a new line to supply lead frames for subscription razor assemblies and, due to increasing volumes, recognised the need for additional capacity that could take us to the next level.

"We sat down with Bruderer UK's expert sales team, who are all former toolmakers, and came up with an option that gave us the power, the control, the speed and the accuracy our clients were craving."

Brandauer chief executive Rowan Crozier (left) with Bruderer UK managing director Adrian Haller and the new £700,000 press

Bruderer UK opened its new competence centre in Telford a year ago which is playing a key role in how the relationship develops.

Managing director Adrian Haller added: "The latest project means we have now placed 38 different machines into Brandauer's Birmingham factory since the early 1960s.

"Through tooling concepts, press optimisation, protection systems and ancillary equipment, we are able to jointly deliver world-class automation solutions that go far beyond a simple machine sale.

"The razor contract was secured against international competition and proves that UK manufacturing can be very cost competitive."