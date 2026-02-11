National Apprenticeship Week: Telford college offers new scheme to provide extra support to employers

Called ‘Apprenticeship Plus', it has been designed by Telford College in consultation with businesses and aims to give them the chance to enhance the learning experience by adding modules into training programmes.

These could include mental health first aid, health and safety, communication skills, AI and practical problem solving.

The hope is that apprentices gain skills and knowledge which aligns more closely with the goals and demands of specific employers and sectors.

David Moreton, business programme manager at Telford College, said the programme would go beyond traditional apprenticeships.

"It allows businesses to tailor the learning experience for their apprentices by offering customisable modular add-ons, which can be integrated at various stages of the apprenticeship, enabling businesses to adapt training to their evolving needs," he said.

"There are literally dozens of options. Typically, these would be additional modules, created and delivered by our specialist industry-experienced educators.

"Employers can choose from these modules at any point in the programme, ensuring their workforce is equipped with the most relevant and up-to-date skills.

"If employers identify any specific areas they feel could benefit their apprentices or staff, we will work with them to find a module or training programme to meet their needs. The modules are also open to non-apprentices who wish to broaden their own skill sets and knowledge.

Engineering training centre at Telford College

Mr Moreton added: "We engage with hundreds of apprentices every year and support workforce reskilling, helping businesses thrive in a competitive market.

"By continually refining our programmes based on employer feedback, we address challenges and implement improvements to meet the dynamic needs of the sector."