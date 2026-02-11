Telford-based manufacturer expands footprint with acquisition of Kimberly-Clark's Welsh plant

Telford-based Northwood, which makes paper hygiene and wiping products, has bought Kimberly-Clark's complete mill and converting facility Flint.

The site off Aber Road covers 98 acres and comprises a 30,000-tonne tissue mill, a tissue converting plant for both rolled and folded products and a national distribution centre.

It also has a separate factory which is equipped with state-of-the-art converting equipment to produce environmentally friendly and compliant wet wipe products.

Northwood said the tissue mill would expand its capabilities in the ‘away-from-home' and consumer markets, enabling the business to extend its existing product ranges.

It will also commence a recruitment drive to create a significant number of job opportunities in the local area.

Kimberly-Clark announced in 2024 that it was launching a consultation on the future of the plant which employed around 200 people before it shut down last summer.

Northwood founder Paul Fecher said: "This is another important acquisition and brings renewed opportunity for our businesses to expand in many traditional and new sectors.

"We look forward to populating the site and bringing it into full production under our UK management and ownership.

"Northwood now employs 850 people across nine UK sites with 250 people employed at its headquarters on Stafford Park in Telford."