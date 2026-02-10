National Apprenticeship Week: Iconsys urges firms to 'grow their own'

Telford-based Iconsys, which specialises in automated technology, says apprentices play a pivotal role in building a skilled, motivated and future-ready workforce.

The company has past and present apprentices embedded at every level of the organisation and works closely with Telford College to develop a pipeline of new staff.

Director of engineering and innovation Edwin Derry is marking 40 years in 2026 since he started his own apprenticeship.

"One of the most fulfilling parts of any job is to be able to put something back," he said.

Past and present apprentices at Iconsys in Telford

"Helping the next generation to come through is a very special and satisfying thing. I feel that apprenticeships have started to really kick in again and grow over the past few years but the ethos is generally the same - get young people with the right talent and motivation embedded in a business as quickly as possible, to learn on the job.

"Hopefully, the fact we have people like myself who have come through the same apprenticeship route is an illustration of what is possible and give them something positive to aim for.

"We'd like to see more diversity - it would be nice to see more girls coming into engineering apprenticeships to give us a better balance. We're doing a lot of work with local schools to raise awareness and interest."

Rheon Paul is among the latest intake of electrical engineering apprentices at Iconsys, spending four days each week with the company and a day at Telford College.

The 21 year old, who attended Holy Trinity Academy in Priorslee, has been studying for five years, including vocational engineering and aviation courses.

Iconsys apprentices Ben Morris-Jones and Rheon Paul (left and right) with former apprentice and electrical test technician Jack Evans

He said: "I wanted to get more hands-on experience and felt an apprenticeship would be the best way to go. I've been here for over a year now and they do like to give you experience across all parts of the company, to develop a real understanding of what's going on. I'm enjoying it.

"I love learning and getting up in the morning and not knowing what I'm going to be doing from one day to the next. Every day here is different which is great."

Beckie Bosworth, Telford College's director of partnerships and employer engagement, said: "This partnership shows exactly what apprenticeships can achieve when employers commit to nurturing talent.

"We see learners grow in confidence, capability and ambition and we see businesses thrive because of it. When apprentices are supported to progress all the way to higher-level qualifications and leadership roles, the impact is extraordinary."